By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Amid reports that he’s joining the Dallas Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. sent out a rather cryptic tweet that confused fans and experts alike.

On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claimed that OBJ is signing with America’s Team, adding that the goal for the veteran wideout now is to get him “ready for a playoff game or two.” Jones also noted that there’s no plan yet on his future with the team once he joins, emphasizing that he’ll “look to the future” after the postseason and that their focus right now is winning in the playoffs.

Beckham refused to confirm the reports, though. Instead, he hinted on Twitter that he is being careful with every move he makes from here on out.

“From here until it’s time…. Every step is calculated and no wasted motions… is it what it is,” Beckham wrote.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. saying every move is “calculated” now because he’s focusing on his recovery for the Cowboys? Or does it mean he’s being extra careful now so as not to send a wrong message to the teams interested in him?

It’s really difficult to determine what OBJ is trying to tell his fans here, though it’s not surprising since it’s not the first time he made a cryptic tweet with regards to his free agency.

The good thing, however, is Beckham has a chance to return as Jones said. There have been reports that he could possibly sit out the rest of the campaign and just return in 2023, but if what the Cowboys owner said is true, there remains a good chance that we see a Beckham appearance in the postseason.