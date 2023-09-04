For the Dallas Cowboys, keeping Dak Prescott upright in the pocket will key for success throughout the upcoming season. Those plans got a bit scarier after the Cowboys saw one of their premier lineman suffer an injury scare.

Left guard Tyler Smith left practice on Monday with what was described as a, ‘minor hamstring injury,' via Todd Archer of ESPN. The Cowboys have Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday, where Smith's status will be crucial.

The fact that the injury is considered minor is a good thing. However, soft-tissue injuries such as hamstrings can linger. So close to Week 1 as well, Dallas cannot afford a long-term injury. The Cowboys will hope the day off will help Smith recuperate and that he can return to the lineup before the regular season opener.

Smith was the Cowboys' first-round pick last season. As a rookie, the guard started all 17 games for Dallas. He earned a solid 71.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Heading into his sophomore season, Smith has secured his spot at left guard on the Cowboys' line.

With the addition of Smith, offensive line was one of Dallas' biggest strengths this past season. Their 27 sacks allowed were the fourth-lowest in the NFL. After allowing 33 sacks a year prior, the Cowboys were able to see improvement after drafting Smith.

Having him the lineup will be crucial for Dak Prescott and the entire Cowboys' organization. When they return to practice on Wednesday, Dallas will hope that Smith's injury remains ‘minor' as originally reported.