Micah Parsons is a machine. The Dallas Cowboys star linebacker is one of the best, if not the best defensive players in the league. His versatility and raw talent makes him a dangerous foe for any offense. However, Dallas hasn't been able to convert Parsons‘ excellence into postseason success.

Over the last two seasons, the Cowboys have been eliminated in the playoffs earlier than they would like. Both losses came at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. They still haven't been able to reach the NFC Championship Game. Micah Parsons is tired of that, and he said that to his teammates, per ESPN.

“I've come to this mindset where I'm just tired of being second, tired of coming up short,” Parsons said. “What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say, like, ‘I can live with that'. So far, I haven't been able to live with the fact that us losing 19-12 [in the 2022 playoffs at the San Francisco 49ers] and that wild-card game our rookie year. I told this to the guys: ‘Is the price of discipline worth a lifetime of regret?' And for me, it just [isn't].”

Does this mean Parsons is going to come in a lot more aggressive in the 2023 season? It sure seems like it. Parsons got in trouble with Cowboys coaches earlier after they deemed that he was being too rough in practice. He had a particularly dangerous hit on QB Dak Prescott during one practice. It seems like the edger rusher is channeling all that aggression onto the field.

Whether that's a good or a bad thing remains to be seen. Aggression is great, but too much of it can definitely hurt a player. It seems like the Cowboys edge rusher is more willing to play recklessly this season, which could lead to more penalties. We will have to wait until the start of the season to see how aggressive Micah Parsons will be. Will this aggression lead to the Cowboys' first championship in the 1995 season? Or will they be undone by undisciplined play yet again and suffer a brutal loss in the playoffs.