The Dallas Cowboys stole victory from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, literally. DaRon Bland snatched the soul of the NFC South leaders, by snatching the ball away.

The 2023 Pro Bowl cornerback ripped the football away from Rachaad White, all while Bland was falling on his back.

Expand Tweet

Bland's game-sealing forced fumble and recovery rewarded Dallas with the 26-24 home win. And while the Cowboys are no longer in the playoff mix, they've disrupted this element for the Buccaneers as mentioned by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Tampa Bay no longer controls its fate; it needs the Falcons to lose again,” Schefter posted on X.

A Bucs victory would've positioned the Bucs to clinch the division next Sunday, Dec. 29. But Atlanta has new life in the race for the NFC South.

But back to Bland's epic play. He sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Cowboys' wild ending came with souvenir

Bland walked away with a souvenir after the win, which ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder caught.

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys' X account even ribbed the Bucs. They posted “sank that ship” in their caption that went viral on social media. NBC Dallas reporter Pat Doney, meanwhile, captured a gleeful Jerry Jones heading to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of Jones, he handed praise to head coach Mike McCarthy via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Expand Tweet

Jeff Darlington of ESPN felt the emotions of the Cowboys win.

“Man, that whole game felt like playoff football — which says quite a lot about a Cowboys team that was eliminated from the postseason. The Bucs were also battling. What a strangely and wildly entertaining night. One of the better games of the season,” Darlington posted.

Dallas learned its not heading to the playoffs because of the rival Washington Commanders. Washington won its 10th game to eliminate the Cowboys.

Bland and Dallas, however, injected hope into the Falcons by stealing the win over the Bucs. Dallas led most of the night. Even star edge rusher Micah Parsons hit a new career milestone against the Bucs. The Cowboys endured adversity momentarily too — with All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaving momentarily with an injury.

But the CB who missed 10 games due to a stress fracture in his foot delivered his biggest play of the year — and a memorable one for the Cowboys' 2024 season.