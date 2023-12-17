Cowboys' star Zack Martin is ruled out of the remainder of the Bills game.

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a dogfight against the Buffalo Bills. Luckily for them though, Dallas has already clinched a playoff spot. Unfortunately, star offensive lineman, Zack Martin, sustained an injury that could be a problem long term.

Zack Martin suffered a quad injury against the Bills and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. It's not clear how serious the injury is right now.

“Cowboys G Zack Martin is OUT for the rest of the game with a quad injury.”

Dallas will closely monitor Martin, as he's one of the best players on the team. Hopefully, it's not too serious, but the fact he won't return to the game is not a great look for the Cowboys.

The good news is, the injury didn't look serious. Initial reactions were that he would be back on the field. Instead, the Cowboys decided to sideline him. The coaching staff may have made that decision due to the fact the team has already clinched the playoffs. So, there's no real reason to further any possible risk.

In blue medical tent but seems likely to return pic.twitter.com/Y8c7oYCNmY — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 17, 2023

Even so, Zack Martin will be one to watch in the coming days. Dallas will evaluate their star offensive lineman to determine what to do with him. The Cowboys still aim to clinch the first seed in the NFC. So, the remaining games still matter. But the results of of Martin's injury will decide if he plays in Week 16 or not.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders to close out the season. Chances are we'll see Zack Martin return from his quad injury well before the start of the playoffs.