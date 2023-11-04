As the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for a Week 9 showdown, Jerry Jones weighs in on the importance of the game

There are a handful rivalries in the NFL that, for whatever reason, carry more weight than most others. We're talking Bears vs. Packers (one-sided, I know, but as the NFL's longest rivalry, this one is grandfathered in), Ravens vs. Steelers, Brandon Staley vs. analysts who have an aversion to analytics, and of course, Cowboys vs. Eagles.

This week, when Dallas (America's Team) heads to Philadelphia (the Birthplace of America), it will be a showdown between two of the NFL's best teams. The Eagles are the league's lone one-loss team, and the Cowboys, at 5-2, are not far off. According to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, this one isn't going to feel like any other regular season game.

“I’ve heard someone say, ‘Well, this will be a good measuring stick,’” Jones said during a regularly-scheduled appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). “This isn’t about measuring sticks right here. There’s a time when you have to quit measuring, and just try to go get the win. Because the win itself means so much. The win. Not the measuring stick. Not the makeup so much of how we did it. That happens earlier, and it does happen. But man this is what you’re supposed to be doing it all for. This is like playoff.”

I appreciate Jerry's candor here, and for all intents and purposes, he's right. Throughout the course of the long NFL season, there are a few games you locate on the calendar and circle before the season begins, knowing that the atmosphere, intensity, and potentially even stakes will be that of a postseason game. This is certainly one of them, especially if you're the Dallas Cowboys. In search of their first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1996, Dallas knows that Philadelphia is the NFC's gold standard in that regard. Since '96, Philadelphia has made it to the NFC Championship Game seven different times.