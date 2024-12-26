ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the NFC East divisional foe Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Eagles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cowboys-Eagles Last Game – Matchup History

The Eagles beat the Cowboys earlier this season 34-6.

Overall Series: The Cowboys lead the all-time series 74-57.

Here are the Cowboys-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Eagles Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +245

Dallas Cowboys: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys-Eagles

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cooper Rush has been a valuable backup this season. With Dak Prescott out for the year, Rush has been forced to jump in. He has led the Cowboys to four wins in the last five games. Rush has also thrown 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season and completes 61.4 percent of his passes. Rush also does a great job avoiding sacks. Now, he played against the Eagles earlier this season, and it was not great. However, his play as of late seems to prove that he has turned a corner. If Rush plays well, the Cowboys will have a chance to win this game.

In the last five games, Rush is 4-1 with 1,131 passing yards, a 64.4 completion percentage, and nine touchdowns to just one interception. The Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention, but that is not stopping Cooper Rush from proving himself to be a good NFL quarterback. Dallas will also have their weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle healthy on Sunday. With the way Rush is playing, and the Cowboys a healthy team on offense, they have a chance to cover the spread.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion in the loss against the Washington Commanders. His status is unclear, but it would not be a surprise to see him sit out on Sunday. This would put a lot of pressure on Saquon Barkley to perform. Luckily, Barkley is first in the NFL with 1,838 yards, fourth with 13 touchdowns on the ground, and he averages 5.9 yards per carry. He was shut down in the first game against Dallas, but you can expect him to have a big day on Sunday. In fact, Barkley is averaging 141.2 yards per game since the Cowboys game, and he has scored seven touchdowns. If Barkley can take over on Sunday, the Eagles will cover the spread.

Philadelphia gave up 36 points in their loss last week. However, their defense has been pretty reliable despite that loss. In their last five games, the Eagles have allowed 20.8 points per game. On the season, the Eagles have allowed just 18.9 points per game. Additionally, Philadelphia has allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL, the second-fewest pass yards, and the ninth-fewest rushing yards. It would not be surprising to see the Cowboys have trouble moving the ball and scoring. If Philadelphia can continue their solid defense they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Cowboys-Eagles Prediction & Pick

Keep an eye on Jalen Hurts for Sunday. Personally, I will be working under the assumption that Hurts is out for the game. Because of that, I will be taking the Cowboys to cover the spread.

Final Cowboys-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Cowboys +6.5 (-104)