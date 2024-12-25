The Philadelphia Eagles watched Jalen Hurts go down in frightening fashion before Christmas. Hurts left with a concussion against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hurts' Christmas Day update grew more concerning for the NFC East leader.

The NFC champion quarterback did not practice on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. This indicates Hurts still feels the effects of his head blow. It's also an indicator Hurts hasn't cleared concussion protocol.

Hurts landed on the Eagles' injury report. He's one of 13 players dealing with an ailment or took a rest day. And it's not just a concussion Hurts is dealing with. He's also feeling the effects of a left finger injury.

The injuries have piled onto the division leading Eagles this late into the year.

Jalen Hurts not the only hurt Eagles QB

Philadelphia has one other concussed player. But is dealing with another hurt passer.

Alternate running back Will Shipley is one other Eagles with concussion-like symptoms. Even backup QB Kenny Pickett is dealing with an injury.

Pickett's ribs ailment bottled his practice reps on Wednesday. The former first round selection took over for Hurts during the Commanders loss.

Pickett completed 14 passes out of 24 attempts. He compiled 143 passing yards and tossed one touchdown pass. Pickett, however, took three sacks and one interception.

Hurts finished the game completing just one pass out of four attempts. His lone completion became an 11-yarder to DeVonta Smith. Pickett took control during the Eagles' second drive. Hurts left following his 13-yard run, which saw his sustain a hit from Bobby Wagner.

The Washington loss snapped a long 10-game winning streak. Philadelphia positioned itself as a contender for the NFC's top seed before the Commanders game. The Lions and Minnesota Vikings still lead the race for the conference's No. 1 spot with identical 13-2 marks.

The Eagles, however, still control their own destiny for the NFC East title despite the Sunday loss. Philadelphia just needs to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 to seal the division crown. But may have to roll without Hurts this week following the concerning update.