Fans hoping to see Coyote vs. Acme emerge after being shelved may not get the news they were hoping for.
Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the project last November. Since then, it's been the most talked about animated feature in a while, it seems. Lots of questions about why it wasn't released, and more came to light. Filmmakers were upset, and so was the public. So, it was allowed to be shopped around by director Dave Green to other buyers, THR reports.
However, it went south when WB shocking scrapped the film anyway, even with a potential bid of $40 million—a real bummer.
So, is there ANY hope on the horizon?
News about Coyote vs. Acme in earnings report
A lot of anticipation about the film hinged on the recent meeting about WBD's finances and outlook. There could've been talk about the film's release or more, but no…Instead, it was made clear what happened to the film (more than likely) that it was a tax write-off.
Part of the company's earnings filing was a $115M write-off of content due to abandoning films. It was part of a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.”
The cancelation of the film that starred John Cena and Lana Condor comes after WB canceled Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt in 2023. All were used for tax write-offs.
It's controversial for creatives and anyone backing films, considering now it can be a question mark of whether a feature will be released after filming or animating. Warner Bros. Discovery has not put a lot of faith in some of their recent projects, considering they write films off despite fans wanting to see them.
Will we ever get to see Coyote vs. Acme? Or, will it remain one of the most talked about animated films that was never once watched?