Will Coyote vs. Acme ever see the light of day?
The film that Warner Bros. Discovery shelved might still be released, according to Samy Burch, IndieWire reports.
Burch is a screenwriter for the film and mentioned on the red carpet to IndieWire that talks were still being had.
What is the fate of Coyote vs. Acme?
She said, “As far as I know, it's ongoing. I think we're all pretty heartbroken about it. We hope it will somehow find its home and not end up stuck in a vault for the rest of time. That would be a great resolution.”
The film has been controversial due to it getting shelved. There's been an outpouring of support for its release by people who worked on it and fans of the WB characters. Social media has had its say, too. Folks are upset about it being shelved, like other WBD films, such as Batgril and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.
Apparently, tax write-offs are the reason for shelving the features.
Netflix and Paramount even submitted offers to purchase the animated movie for $30 million, but WBD still decided to pass on them.
‘COYOTE VS. ACME’ writer reveals that the movie still has chances to be released and that conversations are “ongoing.”
(Via: https://t.co/f1gF7PmLDh) pic.twitter.com/VRv0Le0MvB
— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 11, 2024
Burch added, “I know that they have been screening places and I think they still are. I hope that I'm allowed to say that. I'm going completely rogue here. It's just the best group of people. Dave Green, who directed it, I just love so much. Will Forte is amazing in the movie. I've seen the final cut of the completed film, and I'm very proud of it.”
After the screen was scrapped, director Green wrote in a post, “For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day.”
— Dave Green (@dgreenmachine) November 9, 2023
It would be great if Coyote vs. Acme somehow, in some way, makes it out into the wild. Audiences are chomping at the bit to watch.