Best-selling author and the creator of the Alex Cross book series James Patterson has donated $75,000 to the University of the Virgin Islands through The Patterson Family Foundation. Ten first-year undergraduate and graduate students who want to pursue careers in writing and teaching will receive $7,500 for the 2024-2025 school year.

The donation demonstrates the foundation's continued dedication to improving education and literacy, especially in the areas of writing and storytelling. Through his foundation, internationally recognized author and philanthropist James Patterson has long placed a high priority on educational causes. He has provided funding for scholarships at other prestigious universities, such as the University of Wisconsin and Vanderbilt University.

“The University of the Virgin Islands is profoundly grateful to The Patterson Family Foundation for this generous investment in our students and their futures,” UVI President Dr. Safiya George stated. “This gift is a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to literacy, education, and the power of storytelling, which align seamlessly with UVI’s mission to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.”

The impact these scholarships will have on students' lives, allowing them to leave a lasting legacy in education and literature, is something the university community looks forward to. This view was supported by University of Virgin Island vice president for institutional advancement, Michael Morsberger, who emphasized the transformational potential of these kinds of gifts.

“Scholarships like these don’t just change lives; they change communities,” he said. “The Patterson Family Foundation’s support will open doors for students to achieve their dreams.”

Patterson is the best-selling author of the Alex Cross series, which was recently adapted into the Prime Video series Cross. Patterson graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Manhattan University and later earned a Master of Arts in English from Vanderbilt University.

James Patterson's numerous charitable endeavors are a testament to his desire to support literary communities, educators, and students. The Patterson Family Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to help libraries and librarians, encourage reading, and improve educational programs around the world. This collaboration with The Patterson Family Foundation is a positive step aimed at developing the next generation of literary leaders and voices as the University of Virgin Islands gets ready to welcome a fresh class of gifted authors and educators.