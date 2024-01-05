Emma Stone says that Cruella 2 is still 'a work in progress.'

Cruella was released in 2021 during the pandemic. While the Emma Stone-led Disney film wasn’t an overwhelming hit at the box office, grossing just $233 million, a sequel is coming.

In the first film, Stone plays Creulla de Vil, the iconic character from 101 Dalmatians. The film serves as an origin story for the character. Stone is joined alongside Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, and Joel Fry in the cast.

But progress on the project has been relatively quiet. In a recent red carpet interview, Stone gave an update on the film. It’s still a long way off, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been progress.

A “work in progress”

Talking to Variety, Stone was asked when the Cruella sequel will begin shooting.

“Hopefully, sooner rather than later,” Stone confessed.

She was then asked if she has seen a script for the film. “It’s a work in progress kind of thing going on. Yeah, yeah, we’ll see,” she said.

In conclusion, Stone hopes to revisit the character. She said that the character is a “blast” to play.

Cruella de Vil first appeared in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel, The Hundred and One Dalmatians. Disney has adapted the character several times in both animated and live-action form. Before Stone, Glenn Close played the part in the 1996 and 2000 101 Dalmatians films.

Emma Stone first gained notoriety for her roles in comedies including Superbad, Zombieland, and Easy A. She then starred in Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Help, and the Amazing Spider-Man film series as Gwen Stacy.

She has also had her fair share of acclaimed performances in award films. Stone starred in Birdman in 2014, landing her first Oscar nomination for it. She also gave Oscar-worthy performances in La La Land and The Favourite, winning Best Actress for the former.

This year, Stone reunited with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, starring in Poor Things. The film is up for several GoldeN Globes and stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Christopher Abbott.