The Chicago Cubs are trying to avoid being swept against the Atlanta Braves Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs have lost the first two games of this series in heartbreaking fashion. There was an error in the first game that lose them the game in game one. There was another crucial error in game two, and the Cubs bullpen could not hold a lead late in the game. Chicago is really missing Adbert Alzolay in the back end of their bullpen, and they have nobody to really shut down the Braves. Because of this, the Cubs are now tied with the Miami Marlins for the final spot of the Wild Card. The Marlins hold the tie-breaker, so the Cubs need to start winning again.

The Braves have been able to come back in both games, and that has helped them offically clinch the top seed in the National League. The Braves will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and that is bad news for other teams. Atlanta has the best offense in the MLB, and their pitching staff is not half bad, either. Atlanta can just cruise to the playoffs these last four games.

Marcus Stroman will be the starting pitcher for the Cubs. A.J Smith-Shawver will get the ball for the Braves.

Here are the Cubs-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Braves Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-166)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Braves

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 pm ET/4:20 pm PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Smith-Shawver is making his return to the big league mound in this game. He has not started a game since July 30, and he was struggling. Smith-Shawver has allowed at least three runs in his last three starts in the MLB. The Cubs have a good offense, and they have gotten to both starting pitchers the Braves have thrown at them. The Cubs offense will need have another good game in this one if they want to cover the spread. Chicago will get to the starting pitcher, but it is the bullpen they need to have success against. If they can score a few runs off the bullpen, they could cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have come back in both games thanks to their great offense. However, the Cubs' starting pitchers have both done very good in this series. It is their bullpen the Braves have crushed. The Braves will be able to get to the Cubs bullpen in this one, as well. However, they need to make sure they stay in striking distance. The Braves need to get to Stroman in this one. Stroman has struggled in his last few starts, and he gave up three runs in three innings to the Colorado Rockies in his last start. Stroman has started leaving the ball up in the zone, and giving hitters pitches to hit. If the Braves can get Stroman out of the game early, they will put up a lot of runs and cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have lost the first two games by just a run. Their bullpen has let them down, and I would not be surprised to see that happen in this game, as well. However, I expect the Cubs to have the lead at some point in this game, and cover the +1.5 spread.

Final Cubs-Braves Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-164), Over 9.5 (-110)