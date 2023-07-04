As the All-Star break approaches, the Chicago Cubs find themselves a disappointing 7.5 games back in the NL Central. Before setting their sights on the second half, the Cubs made numerous roster adjustments as they prepare for the final stretch ahead of the break.

Chicago has placed Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, via Andy Martinez of the Marquee Sports Network. In turn, Patrick Wisdom has been activated off of the 10-day IL. Furthermore, Daniel Palencia saw his contract selected while Hayden Wesnecki was optioned back to the minors.

Madrigal suffered his injury in Monday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers after colliding with the wall in foul territory. There is no timetable for his return, but the upcoming All-Star break should give him ample time to rest. In 53 games this season, Madrigal was hitting .278 with a home run, 17 RBI and seven stolen bases.

Wisdom makes his return to the Cubs after going down with a right wrist sprain. While he is hitting just .196, Wisdom does have 14 home runs over his 56 games. His consistency could use some work, but Chicago will certainly welcome his power.

Palencia, a right-handed pitcher, is set to make his MLB debut when he gets into a game. Between Double-A and Triple- A this season, Palencia holds a 6.83 ERA and a 36/16 K/BB ratio. Wesnecki has appeared in 15 games with the Cubs this season, holding a 4.75 ERA and a 49/15 K/BB ratio.

Losing Nick Madrigal will be a brutal blow for the Cubs. However, they're hoping Patrick Wisdom and company can pick up the slack. With or without Madrigal, Chicago is hoping their second half of the season is much better than the first.