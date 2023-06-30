Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has a lot to celebrate. On Thursday, Bellinger's girlfriend and model Chase Carter shared on her Instagram that she said yes to an engagement. In the post, she showed off her square cut diamond engagement ring, per People.

Chase Carter also shared an image of herself at the beach in a brown sweatshirt and sweatpants holding up her left hand to show off her diamond ring. The second image was a closeup of the ring, which features diamonds around the band.

The last photo in the series was Carter and Cody Bellinger kissing each other on the cheek and holding up the ring to the camera. The baseball star looked equally as excited. In all emojis, she captioned the photos with a white heart, a face holding back tears, and two hands forming a heart.

Carter's Instagram Story was also filled with engagement news. Her story featured a FaceTime call where she told her friends about the engagement. On friend said she was “so excited” for the couple, and another said that her Facetime with Bellinger and Carter was the “BEST CALL EVER!” She also noted she couldn’t “imagine” Carter “with any better man.”

This news comes after the couple welcomed their first child Caiden Carter Bellinger in 2021. Shared on Instagram too, the Dodgers team announced the new daughter with a series of photos. In the caption, they welcomed the new addition: “Welcome to the world, Caiden Carter Bellinger! Congratulations to @cody_bellinger and @lilbabycheezus on the birth of their daughter.”