Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg's prostate cancer has returned and spread to other organs, the former MVP has announced.

“To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share an update on my prostate cancer,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, we recently learned the cancer has relapsed and it has spread to other organs. This means that I'm back to more intensive treatment. We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family.”

As he has done throughout his treatment, Sandberg shared his update via his Instagram account. Alongside his statement, he posted pictures of himself smiling as he received treatment. MLB legends from Daryl Strawberry to Fergie Jenkins and Shane Victorino took to the comments to express their support.

Sandberg first revealed his metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis in January of 2024, vowing to “fight to beat this.” He announced in August that he had completed his treatment and his cancer was “undetected, and very manageable going forward.”

The former second baseman played almost his entire 16-year career with the Cubs, retiring in 1997 as a 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner, and seven-time Silver Slugger. He was named National League MVP in 1984 and inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

A statue of Sandberg now sits outside Wrigley Field, dedicated this past June 23.

In light of the news, Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts released the following statement:

“Ryne is an inspiration to cancer survivors everywhere,” he said. “I know all Cubs fans join my family and me in sending positive thoughts to Ryne and keeping him and his family in our prayers as he faces this next round of treatments to defeat cancer. Ryne has the heart and soul of a champion and that will serve him well in this challenge.”