The Chicago Cubs continue their road trip as they take on the Cincinnati Reds Monday night. Check ot our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cubs-Reds Projected Starters

Jameson Taillon vs. Carson Spiers

Jameson Taillon (7-5) with a 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 100.1 innings pitched, 78K/21BB, .246 oBA

Last Start: vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Loss, 7.1 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 3.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 46.2 innings pitched, 30K/9BB, .251 oBA

Carson Spiers (3-2) with a 3.83 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 47 innings pitched, 41K/9BB, .265 oBA

Last Start: vs. Miami Marlins: Win, 5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 7 games, 3 starts, 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 innings pitched, 29K/7BB, .285 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Reds Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -110

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jameson Taillon has been the Cubs best pitcher lately. He is the current topic of many trade discussions because of it. In July, Taillon has a 2.77 ERA through four starts. He is 3-1 in those four starts, and his one loss came when the Cubs got shutout at the plate. There is no reason to expect Taillon will end his hot streak now. If he can continue pitching well, the Cubs should be able to win this game.

The Cubs need to give Taillon some run support. The good news is Taillon has been giving the Cubs great chances to win each time he takes the mound. This means the Cubs just have to score a few runs at the plate, nothing crazy. Their offense has been struggling, but a few runs is more than doable. If they can put up three or four runs, Taillon should pitch well enough to help the Cubs win.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Carson Spiers is making just his sixth start this season, but it will be his second against the Cubs. His first start against the Cubs went very well for him. Spiers went 5.2 innings, allowed just four hits, and did not allow a run. Spiers was also able to strikeout seven batters. The Reds need him to have another start like that if they want to beat Taillon and the Cubs. If Spiers can go another five or six innings while allowing less than three runs, the Reds should win this game.

The Cubs have been one of the worst offensive teams since the All-Star break. They are batting under .200, and their OPS is an abysmal .549. With that, the Cubs have scored less than three runs per game since the All-Star break. Their offense has been the reason for their struggles, and the reason they have become sellers at the deadline. The Reds should have no problem shutting down the Cubs offense and winning this game.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Cubs have been bad offensively, but Taillon has the hot hand heading into this game. Chicago needs him to have a good start, and that is something I see happening. I will take the Cubs to win this game straight up Monday night.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cubs ML (-110)