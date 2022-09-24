Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei’s clutch performance vs. Wake Forest

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei guided the Tigers to a thrilling 51-45 double overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Uiagalelei had arguably the most efficient performance of his run with the Tigers since being named their go-to starting quarterback last season. He anchored nine total scoring drives on the day, and he finished with 371 passing yards to go along with five passing touchdowns in Clemson’s second ACC matchup of the campaign.

In the end, the Tigers had the last laugh in the contest, as Uiagalelei connected with Davis Allen for a 21-yard touchdown in the second overtime period, and the defense then responded by picking up a four-down stop in the following possession to secure the win.

After the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took some time to laud multiple players for their keen showings in the contest, including the junior passer.

“The name of the game is to find a way to win — and we did that,” Swinney said. “Just proud of them. It was an awesome, awesome win. D.J. was amazing.”

The Tigers will now have to quickly turn the page on this victory, as they are set to meet the No. 12 ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack for a crucial home conference matchup next week.