Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard is no stranger to superstar status after carving a path as one of the more clutch players the NBA has ever seen. He's also served as an icon off the court for sponsor Adidas and the two sides will collaborate on an upcoming Adidas Superstar sneaker with Lillard's own personal flair.

Damian Lillard first signed with Adidas back in 2014 inking a reported 10-year $100 million dollar contract. Recently in 2024, Lillard became the newest Adidas athlete to earn a lifetime contract. His newest Adidas Dame 9 is currently available are arguably the most innovative sneaker in his signature line to-date.

The Adidas Superstar is a cultural phenomenon and worn by millions worldwide. This will be Lillard's first venture with his own Superstar silhouette, joining the likes of RUN DMC, Wales Bonner, and few other with their own version of the shoe.

Damian Lillard x Adidas Superstar “Dame Time”

Damian Lillard's Adidas Superstar will arrive in a clean light bone colorway throughout the leather uppers. The Adidas three stripes are done in forest green to match the heel, a slight nod to the Milwaukee Bucks. The midsole is done in sail to match the rubber toecap sheel that makes these so iconic. Light bone laces are included to match the tongue and sockliner.

Finer details are revealed with Lillard's “Dolla” logo along one heel in gold, while a clock set to Dame time is etched in gold along the other side. Gold Adidas logos are seen on the tongue and in the lace dubrae, finishing this clean look off with some pops of shimmering gold.

The Damian Lillard x Adidas Superstar “Dame Time” is expected to release February 1, 2025 through Adidas and various Adidas platforms. The shoe could be limited in their release, so be sure to keep up with our Sneakers news on more updates to come.