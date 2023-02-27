Daniel Jones had a breakout season for the New York Giants in 2022. As Jones enters NFL free agency, a number of teams around the league will be looking to make him their new starting quarterback.

That is of course if Jones leaves the Giants. New York could still franchise tag him. Or the two sides could work out a long-term deal. However, to this point, the Giants have yet to reach Jones’ asking price.

Jones led the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. His completion percentage and yardage were both career-highs. Jones continued to show his rushing prowess, adding 708 yards and seven touchdowns via the run. Both were career-highs.

The Giants may look to lock up Daniel Jones, as he seems to be turning a corner in his career. However, if Jones does leave, these three teams give him the best shot to step in and succeed immediately.

Jones wouldn’t have to leave New York! In all seriousness, the Jets are arguably the most quarterback needy team in the NFL. The only reason Jones isn’t a better fit is because the Jets are seeking a big fish at QB this offseason.

Zach Wilson’s time with the Jets – at least as a starter – has seemingly come to an end. Mike White and Joe Flacco weren’t all that impressive either. Owner Woody Johnson is committed to adding a strong, veteran quarterback option this offseason.

When the Jets find their quarterback, they have the potential to be one of the scarier teams in the NFL. Their defense ranked fourth overall, allowing just 311.1 yards per game. They also have reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner.

The Jets seem to be focused on Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr. It seems that they would prefer one of those two under center. But Daniel Jones would be much greater than an ordinary consolation prize for the Jets.

It wasn’t long ago that the Tennessee Titans dominated the AFC South. They took a step backwards in 2022, but Jones could bring the Titans right back to the top.

Much of the Titans’ struggles came from their passing offense. Tennessee ranked 30th in passing yards per game, averaging 171.4. Ryan Tannehill went 6-6 as a starter this past season, throwing for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tannehill’s passing yardage was his lowest since 2018 while his passing touchdowns marked the second-lowest of his career. Tennessee has already cut numerous veterans, giving them just over $9 million available in cap space; 14th-most in the league. Releasing Tannehill would give the Titans even more cap space to work with.

Tennessee won the AFC South in both 2020 and 2021. They made the playoffs three straight years before last season. Adding Daniel Jones would certainly give the Titans’ offense a boost and would drastic improve the team’s quarterback situation.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the most infamous quarterback hole in the league. After watching Derek Carr leave for nothing in free agency, Las Vegas must find their next quarterback.

While losing Carr means the Raiders have to start over at QB, it certainly wasn’t the worst thing that could’ve happened to Las Vegas. Since Carr joined the team in 2014, Vegas made the postseason just twice, losing in the Wild Card Round both times.

Getting Carr’s contract off of the books has also done wonders for the Raiders’ cap space situation. They now have over $46 million available, third-most in the NFL. Las Vegas can match Jones’ lofty contract demands.

Even with a quarterback, it’s hard to imagine the Raiders going from 6-11 to true playoff contender without more additions to the roster. But Jones is just 25-years-old. He is the perfect quarterback for Las Vegas to build around as head coach Josh McDaniels continues to build his version of the Raiders.