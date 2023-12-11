The actress Deborah Ann Woll, who played Karen Page in Daredevil, wants the character to live on in the new series or elsewhere.

It sounds like Deborah Ann Woll wants to return as Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again or elsewhere.

Whatever the medium, the actress wants Karen's legacy to continue, Screen Rant reports.

Deborah Ann Woll wants Karen Page to live on in the Daredevil universe

Woll played Page in Netflix's series with Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Cox will continue as his character in the new series.

The actress discussed the part for Screen Rant in an interview.

Deborah Ann Woll wants to return as Karen in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’: “I loved working on that so much, and she's such a cool, cool person. I miss her.” (Via: https://t.co/Nzgk1qWDhX) pic.twitter.com/6IHG07Vx1M — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 11, 2023

“Look, playing Karen Page was one of the great roles of my career so far,” she said. “I have such enormous love and respect for her, for myself, for the story that we created together. I think any iteration of Karen that comes back, if she comes back, if it's me, if it's not me, if it's in comic books, if it's in 50 years, whatever it is, I just hope that it continues to honor her. That you're never just the sidekick.”

She added, “You might not see the Karen Page story, but she's having a whole TV show on her own that no one filmed. Make sure that, for our characters, who are not superheroes or are not the lead fighter in that way, that we just continue to honor that they have full lives. That's what I really appreciated about my time playing Karen Page, and I would hope that if I got to do it again or if it continues, that people would have the same care for her.”

Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page had a good run on three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil and The Punisher. We'll see what the future holds for her and if there's a part in Daredevil: Born Again.