Rumors are emerging regarding what happened to the Eagles down the stretch.

The Philadelphia Eagles started off last season looking like a juggernaut before floundering down the stretch, losing five of their last six games.

Now, NFL rumors are flying about what the problem was with the Eagles. Some of the problems came down to quarterback Jalen Hurts and the suspension of Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro, according to Derrick Gunn of JAKIB Sports:

“According to sources: Jalen big contract-pulled in numerous directions on/off field put him under a lot of pressure he didn’t handle well .. Big Dom suspended-controls Sirianni emotions on sideline, in his absence Nick gets in numerous arguments with players/coaches during games”

Last April, the Eagles signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a five-year $255 million contract extension. Coming off of a breakout season and a trip to the Super Bowl, Hurts cashed in. But was the extra attention and responsibility that goes with the contract too much to bear?

According to Gunn, the banishment of Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from the sidelines after he made contact with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during a December 3 game against San Francisco threw coach Nick Sirianni off balance and had a major impact on the team.

The Eagles lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs with DiSandro present. By then, however, the damage had been done. The Eagles were lifeless and unable to get things going on either side of the ball in a 32-9 embarrassment against the Buccaneers.

If the report is accurate, the Eagles should rebound when 2024 rolls around, with DiSandro back on the job.