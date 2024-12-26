While Beyoncé's Christmas halftime show lit the world on fire, Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy was not impressed.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his negativity regarding the halftime performance. He quote-posted a February 2023 post where he said Rihanna is better than Beyoncé and that it is “not particularly close.”

His review then said that “Beyoncé has been LOST since Destiny's Child,” referencing her former girl group. Destiny's Child formed in 1990 and remained together until 2006.

Since their dissolution, members of the group have reunited in 2013 and 2018. As a solo artist, Beyoncé has released eight studio albums. During her time in Destiny's child, she recorded five albums.

The post about Beyoncé from Dave Portnoy went viral, with nearly two million views on X. Some X users agreed with him. One said, “It's just really zero competition. Not a single good song since ‘Single Ladies.'”

Another did praise the production of Beyoncé's halftime show, calling it “amazing,” but called the music “meh.” They concluded, “She's not country.”

Beyoncé's Christmas halftime show

During Netflix's broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans on Christmas, Beyoncé performed a halftime show. She performed a 10-song set that was predominantly made up of songs from Cowboy Carter.

She opened the set backstage with “16 Carriages” before segueing into a cover of the Beatles' “Blackbird.” Beyoncé then performed “Ya Ya” before playing “My House.”

Her first of two major guest spots was Shaboozey. They performed a medley of “Spaghettii,” “Riverdance,” and “Sweet Honey Buckin'.”

Post Malone then made an appearance, performing “Levii's Jeans” with her. Beyoncé's penultimate song was a cover of Dolly Parton's “Jolene.”

The show concluded with the live debut of Cowboy Carter's lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” It ended with Beyoncé being raised into the rafters as the song reached its crescendo.

This marked the first songs from Cowboy Carter were performed live. Beyoncé released the album after the Renaissance World Tour concluded on October 1, 2023.

However, it does appear that she is preparing for a big announcement in January 2025. Perhaps she will announce a Cowboy Carter Tour in support of her eighth studio album.

The halftime show from Beyoncé was a part of Netflix's first-ever Christmas Day NFL broadcasts. They hosted two games, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.

Before the Chiefs and Steelers game, Mariah Carey performed. A pre-recorded performance of her signature Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” was played before kickoff.