Former Spice Girls pop star Mel B, gearing up to get back to the America's Got Talent judges' table for the newly announced spinoff AGT: Fantasy League, is also addressing the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion.

Speaking with Extra's Terri Seymour, Mel B was asked whether there might be a reunion of the Spice Girls at some point in the future. Specifically, Seymour wanted to know Victoria Beckham's thoughts on the prospect, and Mel B responded “She’s on board.”

Seymour also wanted to know if Victoria Beckham would be designing Mel B's wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials to hairdresser fiancé Rory McPhee.

“I have asked her,” Mel B admitted. “So she’s up for it. But I think I want to have like a seven-day wedding where I have many different gowns.”

The Spice Girls — made up of Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Post Spice) were one of the biggest pop bands of the 1990s. Their “girl power” anthems made them household names and catapulted them to mega-stardom throughout the decade and beyond, with chart-topping hits such as Wannabe, Say You'll Be There and Who Do You Think You Are. After the announced reunion of another mega-popular 90s era teeny-bopper band, NSYNC, it stands to reason that a trend might be forming.

The Spice Girls last had a reunion tour in 2019, though that was without Victoria Beckham (who is married to soccer legend David Beckham). With Mel B saying she's on board this time around, the news could really energize the fan base.