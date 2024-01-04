Discover David De Gea's post-Manchester United pursuits, delving into the world of padel amidst speculation about his football future.

Since bidding adieu to Manchester United, David De Gea has pivoted his focus to a new pursuit: padel, a Mexican sport blending elements of tennis and squash. Spending a significant portion of his post-Red Devils days immersed in this burgeoning sport, the ex-Spain number one, at 33, has found a newfound passion away from the football pitch.

Joining De Gea in this unconventional transition is former Newcastle and PSG maestro Hatem Ben Arfa, 36, who has carved a niche in the padel world, securing a national ranking in France. Their pivot to this unique sport echoes a growing trend among footballers seeking diverse recreational avenues post-career.

While De Gea delves into padel, reports suggest he's diligently maintaining his fitness, keeping the door ajar for a potential return to professional football. Speculations abound regarding his future, with whispers of a possible move to Newcastle United and interests from various European clubs. However, amidst these rumors, De Gea seems content in his hiatus from the limelight, relishing the opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends.

Moreover, the Spanish goalkeeper is dedicated to his esports team, co-owned with former teammate Bruno Fernandes. This multifaceted approach to life after football showcases De Gea's diverse interests beyond the confines of the football field.

As the January transfer window commences, the spotlight intensifies on De Gea's potential comeback. Despite offers purportedly on the table, reports indicate his reluctance to be swayed, hinting that retirement could even be on the cards. His contemplation of such a major career shift underscores the significance of this hiatus and his current contentment outside the realm of professional football.

De Gea's trajectory remains uncertain, but with the transfer window in full swing, possibilities abound for a potential comeback. Yet, his resolute stance suggests a deliberate and cautious approach towards his next chapter, leaving fans and clubs alike in suspense regarding the future of this goalkeeping luminary turned padel enthusiast.