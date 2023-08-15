Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are addressing the rumors that they are swingers.

On Monday's episode of the Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “There was one that said we hosted orgies or swingers parties,” Shepard said.

“It’s because you frequently make key party jokes,” Bell explained. “We’ll have a dinner party or something, and as we’re sitting down, you’ll say, ‘Everybody leave your keys.’”

He said that he realized that the reason why people believed the rumors about him and his wife that several of the guests on the show don't understand the same jokes.

“Some of them, I realize afterwards, ‘Oh, we do not have the same sense of humor,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are ever in L.A. and you wanna swing.’”

“A lot of people don’t get jokes,” she said. “That’s actually something I have been thinking about lately, because it’s such a bummer that everything you say has to be taken so literally that there’s no room for fun in expression or language anymore when you’re telling a story, because you better have the facts right. It’s just such a lame way to communicate.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell got married in 2013 and share daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8.

The other co-host Monica Padman joked that she was in a “three-way marriage” with Shepard and Bell. when she made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Bell referred to her joke on the episode as well, “For the most part when those comments come in, I think, ‘What a bummer that you’re not playful,’” she explained.

Listen to the episode here.