During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” actress Kristen Bell shared why she and her husband, Dax Shepard, allow their young daughters to drink non-alcoholic beers when they go out for meals. The revelation came after Clarkson shared a story about her own daughter accidentally sipping an alcoholic beverage while abroad, CNN reports.

Bell explained that non-alcoholic beers have a special significance in their family. She shared that her husband, Dax Shepard, is a recovering addict who enjoys non-alcoholic beer. When their daughter was a baby, they would take evening walks in the neighborhood, with Shepard holding the baby on his chest while enjoying a non-alcoholic beer.

Kristen Bell reveals her daughters enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beer 🍻 pic.twitter.com/nl7nddlAP9 — E! News (@enews) July 26, 2023

The actress said, “So, he'd pop one open, he'd have her on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset. So, as a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she would suck on the rim of it, so I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kristen Bell recounted instances at restaurants where her daughter would ask if they had any non-alcoholic beer, wanting to experience that special connection with her dad. However, she also acknowledged that some people might judge their decision.

“We just keep that for home time,” Bell said, jokingly adding, “But then I'm also sort of like, ‘You can judge me if you want. I'm not doing anything wrong.' That's your problem.”

She emphasized that they're mindful of the context and the significance it holds for their family. It's a unique way for her husband to bond with their daughters and share a special moment together.