Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam film failed to change the “hierarchy of power” in the DCU, grossing a measly $393 million during its theatrical run. The actor has candidly opened up about what went wrong.

Appearing on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart, Johnson said, “I think that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership.”

He's right — James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently appointed as the new heads of the DCU — and Black Adam had a long road of development. Johnson compared this to buying an NFL team: “Doesn't matter how many times you won the Super Bowl, doesn't matter how many rings we got, I'm going with somebody else.” (Granted, I don't think Black Adam would classify as a Super Bowl ring in any case.)

“You have people coming in who creatively, fiscally, are gonna make decisions that you may not agree with philosophically. I think Black Adam was one of those movies that caught in that web of new leadership,” he continued. “And that will always be one of the biggest mysteries, not only for me and us on our end, but also throughout our business.”

Now, Johnson shouldn't go completely unscathed in this debacle. According to Zachary Levi, star of Shazam!, Johnson wouldn't allow him to appear in Black Adam; subsequently tanking both franchises.

It's likely that Dwayne Johnson and Co. were hoping that his film would launch a new franchise for the DCU. Instead, it seems unlikely that he'll ever return as the character. Perhaps that's why he had to return to the Fast & Furious franchise.