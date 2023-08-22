The Flash was a disappointment for Warner Bros. at the box office, but the latest reported budget is even higher than initially thought. This makes the DCU film even more of a flop.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Flash had a budget of $300 million. This figure is seemingly before marketing.

Meanwhile, The Flash finished up its theatrical run with a worldwide total of just $268 million.

2023 has not been kind to the DCU. Shazam! Fury of the Gods came out in March and grossed just $133 million worldwide during its run.

The DCU as a whole has been a case of diminishing returns in recent years. Sure, Black Adam made nearly double its budget ($391 million worldwide), but recent films like The Suicide Squad ($167 million), Wonder Woman 1984 ($166 million), and the aforementioned Shazam! 2 have all failed to hit $200 million worldwide.

The Flash followed Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) on his quest to free his father and save his mother by going back in time. However, he gets stuck in an alternate dimension and must team with a younger Barry Allen, Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and an older Batman (Michael Keaton) to get home. Oh, and he has to face a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon).

DC is hoping that Blue Beetle can get back on track. The latest film opened to just $25 million domestically — which was better than their original projected total. It also did have the honor of knocking Barbie out of the top spot, but we'll see if the film can manage to cross $200 million.