Rapper DDG has sparked controversy with his latest single, Famous, in which he appears to express his insecurities regarding his relationship with actress Halle Bailey. The song, featured on his album Maybe It's Me…, seemingly focuses on Bailey's rising acting career, particularly her role as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, HipHopDX reports.

The lyrics of Famous raise questions about the couple's future and highlight DDG's concerns. “I'm tryna figure out what we gon' do. How we gon' get to the top? Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes,” he raps. The candid lines convey his struggles and insecurities, with references to Bailey holding hands with her The Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King at the film's UK premiere.

Failed rapper DDG opens up about his insecurity over his relationship with movie star Halle Bailey in new song: “I been so insecure that I be thinkin' you really be f**kin’ n— you in movies with

But on the internet, I just be coolin' it, but in my head, a n— really losin' it” pic.twitter.com/VAzDYrEXpF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 14, 2023

Fans and critics alike took to social media to express their disapproval of DDG's remarks. Some accused him of being jealous and insecure, suggesting that he was discouraging Bailey from pursuing her acting career due to his own fears and uncertainties. The Twitterverse criticized DDG for attempting to control Bailey's success and accused him of being both annoying and corny.

This is not the first time DDG's relationship with Bailey has faced public scrutiny. In February, the rapper posted a now-deleted tweet that hinted at trouble in paradise, stating, “All these girls the same ain't no wayy” alongside a crying face emoji.

While the new song has stirred controversy, Bailey has yet to respond publicly. Fans speculate that she may view the lyrics as a diss, particularly due to the use of derogatory language, but her true feelings remain unknown.