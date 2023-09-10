Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy teases fans with an eagerly awaited update on the much-anticipated film. Known for its irreverent humor and unconventional take on the superhero genre, the Deadpool franchise has garnered a massive fan following. Now it's about to gain more with this new update.

The director addressed the question of maintaining the franchise's signature tone. Despite Disney's involvement following its acquisition of Fox, Levy was adamant about preserving the franchise's identity. Thus, Deadpool 3 will maintain its R-rating.

“Deadpool 1 is, to me, a perfect movie, and so I was not going to mess with the DNA of that franchise.”

He also disclosed that the sequel was already halfway through filming before encountering a pause in production.

Regardless, Deadpool 3 director, Shawn Levy expressed his delight in the chemistry between the film's lead stars, promising an “awesome” dynamic that fans will appreciate.

He revealed the team's commitment to practical effects, opting for sets over digital environments to create a grounded and authentic atmosphere. He humorously acknowledged the internet's role in revealing aspects of their shoot, thanking it for the unintended spoilers.

“Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated. We went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments. The internet has proven that by revealing pictures of our shoot. Thank you, internet!”

In terms of the film's style, Levy likened it to classic action-comedies like Midnight Run, 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, emphasizing a focus on humor and chemistry between the characters.

As it stands, Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release in theaters on May 3, 2024.