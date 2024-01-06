Florida A&M star receiver Marcus Riley recently declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Riley announced his decision with an extensive post on his ‘X’ page. Amongst gratitude to his support system and former schools of Louisville and Bethune-Cookman, Riley spent a considerable portion of the post thanking his “FAMUly.”

“To my Tallahassee FAMUly, I want to thank Coach Simmons, Coach AC, and the whole FAMU coaching staff for seeing my ability and bringing me home to live out my dream and winning a national championship,” he wrote. “I want to thank my defense for making me better every early morning. Also, I want [to] thank my QB [Jeremy] Moussa for his [patience] and his conversations to keep me on the right track throughout a long season. I want to thank my RAC boy brudas for welcoming me to the group to get some RAC with them.

“With that being expressed, I’d like to announce the conclusion of my college football journey with the memories forged during my time in college forever cherished. That said I am now officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Riley transferred from Bethune-Cookman last season, giving him just one year with the Rattlers. Despite just arriving to Tallahassee in 2023, Riley led the Rattlers in receiving yards. He caught 33 passes for 635 yards, and he led FAMU with five touchdown receptions.

Riley had the game of his life in the SWAC Championship against Prairie View A&M. He caught five passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for 28 yards.