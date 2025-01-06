With the College Football offseason right around the corner, Colorado Football Head Coach Deion Sanders will be hard at work recruiting and trying to earn the signatures of his targeted prospects. Sanders has also been working with Nike to revive his signature Nike Air Diamond Turf sneaker line, which will continue with this upcoming releases and homage to the day Sanders had his own signing day with the NFL.

Deion Sanders was drafted fifth overall to the Atlanta Falcons out of Florida State in the 1989 NFL Draft. His legendary career in the NFL began during his iconic look during the draft, showing off his primetime look that made him a star before his arrival. It wasn't long before Nike released the Diamond Turf in 1993 to promote Sanders' dual-sport career in the NFL and MLB.

In bringing back several releases over the last few months, Nike will release this tributary “Signing Day” colorway to commemorate the famous black and gold outfit Sanders was wearing the day he got the call.

Nike Air Diamond Turf “Signing Day”

The Nike Air Diamond Turf was originally made to serve as a shoe suitable for both baseball and football on the astroturf fields of the 1990's. Following an era-adjacent chunky look, the Diamond Turf line has seen a great resurgence through their transition to football cleats and the Nike Air DT Max 2.

This particular look will be all black leather throughout. The rubber panels will be done in a dark pale gold, while gold stitching is seen throughout the Nike logos. The hallmark feature here will be Deion's favorite quote, “You gotta believe,” stitched onto the back heel.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf “Signing Day” is expected to release sometime during the spring season of 2025 with a reported date of March 1. They'll come in full sizing and should see a retail tag of $150.