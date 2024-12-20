ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The HBCU Classic continues at the Mohegan Sun Arena as Delaware State faces Alabama State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Delaware State-Alabama State prediction and pick.

Delaware State comes into the game at 6-6 on the year. They opened up 0-2 before beating two non-Division I teams. They would go 1-4 in their next five, with another non-Division I victory. Delaware State finally got their first Division I victory beating Loyola Maryland before beating NJIT. On Thursday, Delaware State took the 73-70 win over Grambling. Meanwhile, Alabama State comes into Thursday at 4-7 on the year. They started 0-2, before winning three straight games. They would then lose four in a row, but they would rebound and beat UT Martin 103-93. Alabama State is coming off a 71-54 loss to Norfolk State.

This will be the first meeting between these two schools.

Here are the Delaware State-Alabama State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Delaware State-Alabama State Odds

Delaware State: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +130

Alabama State: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 150.5 (-105)

Under: 150.5 (-115)

How to Watch Delaware State vs. Alabama State

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Delaware State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Delaware State is ranked 343rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 345th in offensive efficiency and 297th in defensive efficiency on the year. Delaware State is slightly better on offense this year than on defense. They are 286th in the nation in points per game this year. Part of that is the tempo they play with. They are 64th in the nation in tempo this year, leading to them being 59th in the nation in field goal attempts per game. Further, they are 120th in the nation in rebounds per game.

Delaware State has been led by Martaz Robinson this year. He leads the team in both points and rebounds this year, coming into the game with 15.9 points per game, and 6.3 rebounds. He also has 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals this year. Meanwhile, Robert Smith has 15.2 points per game this year, while also adding 3.3 rebounds and three assists this year. Finally, Corey Perkins leads the team in assists this year. He has 3.5 assists per game while adding 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this year.

Meanwhile, Kaseem Watson leads the front court this year. He has scored 12.5 points per game this year while adding 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. Further, Muneer Newton is scoring 6.4 points per game, and adding 4.8 rebounds per game this year.

Why Alabama State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama State is ranked 254th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 191st in offensive efficiency and 312th in defensive efficiency on the year. Alabama State is 140th in the nation in points per game this year. They also play with a heavy pace to their game. They are 82nd in the nation in tempo this year. They are 27th in the nation in field goal attempts per game. Further, Alabama State shoots heavily from three. They are 23rd in the nation in three-point attempts and three-pointers made per game this year.

Amarr Knox leads the team in points this year, scoring 15.8 points per game this year, while adding 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year. Further, he leads the team with 1.6 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, CJ Hines is scoring 15.1 points per game this year, while adding 2.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a steal per game. Finally, TJ Madlock leads the team in rebounds and assists this year. He has 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists this year. Further, he is scoring 12.5 points per game.

Alabama State plays a heavy guard rotation, using them in the front court, but forward Jasteven Walker gets a good amount of time in the rotation. He is scoring 5.2 points per game this year while adding four rebounds per game. Further, Micah Octave has returned to the lineup. In his three games this year, he is scoring 8.7 points, and adding seven rebounds per game this year.

Final Delaware State-Alabama State Prediction & Pick

This should be a high-scoring, back-and-forth game. Both teams have struggled on defense this year, but Delaware State is 320th in opponent effective field goal percentage, while Alabama State is 289th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Delaware State shoots more on the inside, while Alabama State shoots from beyond the arc. Alabama State is 109th in the nation in three-point percentage, while Delaware State is 268th against the three. Unless Alabama State goes cold from three, they will get an easy victory in this one.

Final Delaware State-Alabama State Prediction & Pick: Alabama State -3.5 (-105)