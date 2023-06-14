Demi Lovato changed their pronouns once again. The singer came out in 2021 as nonbinary and began using they/them pronouns. However, they added she/her pronouns in addition to they/them. Lovato explained that it was exhausting trying to explain why they used the gender neutral pronouns, per Page Six.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” said the singer. “I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

In the same interview, they also expressed their struggle in the everyday life. From bathrooms to government paper work, everything in gendered. Please select one. “I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it,” they said.

“Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me.”

The 30 year old star feels like they have to select “woman” because there really aren't any other options. “I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options.”

Lovato officially came out on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, back in May of 2021. “With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to ‘they/them,’” Lovato shared. “I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”