Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have officially decided to go their separate ways from their manager, Scooter Braun. Interestingly, this news follows after Justin Bieber reported separation from the same management.

Back in 2021, Scooter Braun sold SB Projects, to a big entertainment group from South Korea called HYBE. Now, he runs HYBE America and even played a big part in the purchase of another major music label. One of the well-known artists under Braun is Justin Bieber. The recent talks about Bieber maybe leaving were quickly denied by both him and his management, claiming them as ‘rumors.'

Now, the speculations about both Lovato and Grande leaving Braun's management have become real. People close to the situation have shared that Demi Lovato, who had been working with Scooter Braun since 2019, has chosen to explore new management. Even though she's thankful for her time working with Braun, Lovato believed it was time to start anew. Conversations about her potential new management is currently in talks.

Not even days later, another reliable source from X (formerly Twitter) reveals Ariana Grande is also no longer under Scooter Braun's management. The ‘thank u, next' singer had been with Braun since 2013. Currently, it's uncertain whether Ariana Grande's separation from Scooter Braun is only in terms of business management.

Both Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande reached a peak with manager Scooter Braun.

Lovato released two albums since joining Braun: “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over” in 2021, which got No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and last year’s pop-punk record “Holy Fvck,” which got No. 7.

Meanwhile, Grande has been with Scooter Braun since her Nickelodeon days. During this time, she released six albums, with almost all hitting the top spot on the charts. Plus, her many popular radio hits as well.

It also remains a mystery why all of Braun's major artists are dropping like flies. Swifties on Twitter took it upon themselves to call it ‘Karma' for sabotaging Taylor Swift's career in 2019. As of now, representatives for Scooter Braun, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande have yet to comment on the situation.