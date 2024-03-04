Denis Villeneuve doesn't sound like he's returning for Sicario 3. However, he endorsed the screenwriter, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.
Speaking to The Playlist, Villeneuve revealed his stacked plate. Coming up, he's got Dune: Messiah, Cleopatra, and Rendezvous With Rama, to name a few. However, Sicario 3 isn't included on that list and that won't be changing.
Denis Villeneuve won't return but endorses Taylor Sheridan
“Listen, Taylor Sheridan is one of my favorite screenwriters,” Sheridan revealed. “If Taylor is writing a screenplay, I would be absolutely excited to see that on screen, [but] I have not heard about [a new script or project]. Nobody has talked to me about that.
“I'm just hearing about it now,” Villeneuve continued.
He concluded by saying that he would see the film if the Yellowstone creator was involved. “I don't know if this will happen, but if Taylor Sheridan is writing it, it's going to be fantastic,” he said.
The Sicario franchise was launched by Villeneuve, who directed the inaugural film. Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin starred in the film as a task force that is tasked with taking down a Mexican drug cartel. The film made nearly $85 million at the box office.
Three years later, a sequel was released. It grossed over $75 million worldwide. Villeneuve didn't return, but Sheridan did return to write the script. Stefano Sollima directed the sequel.
Denis Villeneuve has directed the likes of Prisoners and Enemy. He made his big sci-fi debut with Arrival in 2016 and subsequently directed Blade Runner 2049. Since then, he has been a staple of Arrakis, directing a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune.