Howdy, Landman.

Tylor Sheridan has another drama series coming up, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount+ recently announced that Sheridan's Landman has begun production and released cast and show details.

Landman will star Academy Award-winner Billy Bob Thornton. The show's official description reads: “Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Academy Award-nominee Sheridan co-created the series with Christian Wallace.

Production has started “in and around Fort Worth, Texas,” which is near Sheridan's Four Sixes Ranch. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Production are producing the series.

Thornton appeared in Sheridan's Yellowstone spinoff 1883 as Marshal Jim Courtright. Landman will also feature actors from the Sheridan universe. The show also stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez.

Landman is Sheridan's eighth show on Paramount+. The others are Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Sheridan's flagship slow Yellowstone is expected to start production for its final season this spring. In talks for yet another Yellowstone spinoff, currently untitled, are Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Thornton won an Oscar in 1997 for Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published for the film Sling Blade, which he also directed and starred in. He most recently starred in 2023's Devil's Peak. He also has an upcoming project in post-production, The Electric State, directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe.