The Denver Broncos control their destiny heading into Week 18. Denver is 9-7 heading into their biggest game of the season to close out their schedule. The Broncos had a chance to lock up their playoff spot in Week 17, but could not get the job done against the Bengals. Now, it all comes down to Week 18.

If the Broncos can find a way to win in Week 18, they will guarantee themselves the final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoffs. There is still a path for the Broncos to make the postseason without a win, but they don't want to leave their fate up to someone else.

Next up for the Broncos is a matchup against the big bad Chiefs. Kansas City will not be as scary as usual, as they intend to rest some starters in Week 18. That includes QB Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against the Browns in Week 15. He was considered week-to-week after that game and was able to play in both games after that.

This is a huge boost for Denver and gives them a great chance to compete in this game.

Can the Broncos punch their ticket for the playoffs with a big win against the Chiefs on Sunday? Or will Denver be praying for a little help to make the postseason after losing to a division rival?

Below we will explore three Broncos bold predictions ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Chiefs.

Bo Nix throws for five touchdowns against the Chiefs

Bo Nix was the forgotten quarterback of the 2024 draft class heading into the regular season. Now, Nix looks like one of the better signal callers of the bunch.

Nix has adapted nicely to Denver's offensive scheme. He has thrown for 3,454 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. This is impressive production for a rookie, especially one who is lacking skill-position talent around him. He is also making all of the right moves to become a leader in the locker room.

The Broncos must know that they need a big game out of Nix if they want to topple the Chiefs. That will require a high-flying offensive game and some clutch plays on defense.

Time for a really bold prediction.

My prediction: Nix will have an incredible game against the Chiefs in Week 18. He will throw for five touchdowns, which would be a single-game record for the rookie QB. This will also get him to exactly 30 passing touchdowns for the regular season. Accomplishing this against the Chiefs defense would be incredibly impressive.

Marvin Mims Jr. has another strong game, leads Broncos in scrimmage yards

Mims Jr. came out of nowhere and had a great game in Week 17. He hauled in eight receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns against a poor Bengals secondary.

He is starting to inch closer to the player the Broncos drafted during the 2023 NFL Draft. Mims Jr. is a dangerous deep threat who can stretch the field and make big plays.

I don't think Marvin Mims Jr. has another huge game in him, especially because the Chiefs will likely look to erase him from the gameplan. That said, I see him playing a crucial role in this game.

My prediction: Mims Jr. does not have a repeat performance of Week 17. However, he does haul in at least five receptions for at least 85 receiving yards. He also has at least one running play that gains a few yards. Combined, it makes Mims Jr. the leader for scrimmage yards on the team in Week 18.

Pat Surtain II will haul in at least one interception in Week 18

Pat Surtain II is taking the NFL by storm heading into the final week of the regular season.

Surtain II recently took over as the frontrunner to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. He has 42 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, and 11 passes defensed on the season. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

Surtain II has steadily gotten better throughout his career, now in his fourth NFL season. He is the focal point of Denver's defense and will certainly be a player they look to build around moving forward. That is the kind of player that needs to step up and make big plays during crucial moments.

I believe that he will do just that on Sunday, creating a turnover that helps give the Broncos a chance to win this game.

My prediction: Pat Surtain II gets at least one interception against the Chiefs. If the Broncos can get at least one turnover from their defense, they will have a shot to win this game.