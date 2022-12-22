By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Ronnie Hillman, the former Denver Broncos’ running back who won two Super Bowl championships with the franchise, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 31 after a battle with cancer.

The Broncos’ released a statement regarding Hillman’s passing on Thursday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman,” the statement read. “A key contributor to the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season.”

Orlando Franklin, a teammate of Hillman’s and Broncos’ offensive lineman from 2011-2014, shared on Twitter that his old teammate was in hospice care on Wednesday night:

#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) December 20, 2022

The Long Beach, CA native was a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft; he logged a touchdown in each of his first two seasons, surpassing 300 yards rushing in 2012 and 200 in 2013, through 14 and ten games, respectively. He scored three TDs to go along with 434 rushing yards in 2014.

A San Diego State product, Hillman played the first four years of his NFL career in Denver, before short stints with the Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

Hillman was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer, in Aug. 2022, and entered hospice care in early December after the cancer treatments were unsuccessful, according to milehighreport.com.

“Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate,” the team’s statement concluded. “He will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”