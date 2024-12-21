ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Northwestern prediction and pick. Find out how to watch DePaul-Northwestern.

The DePaul Blue Demons got a taste of the Big East earlier this week against St. John's. DePaul was blasted by the Red Storm, the predictable product of playing predominantly inferior opponents in November and not taking on an especially challenging nonconference schedule. DePaul was competitive in a loss to Texas Tech, but everyone was waiting to see how DePaul would respond in Big East play. St. John's punched DePaul in the mouth, so Blue Demon coach Chris Holtmann realized just how much work he has to do in developing his team. Holtmann has clearly made progress in his first season with the program. However, he has run up against the reality of what he faces. This isn't going to be an instant fix. DePaul is better, but not “NCAA Tournament” better. That will take some time to cultivate.

Now DePaul faces Northwestern in a Chicagoland battle which should be very compelling. Northwestern has been decent this season, but it has let some winnable games slip away against Iowa and Butler. It also lost to a good Dayton team. Fortunately, NU did beat Illinois in a razor-close game, a high-end win the Wildcats hope will increase in value on the road to Selection Sunday. Northwestern is not in a great spot or a terrible one. The Wildcats frankly would have liked to have won at least one of the two games they lost against Iowa and Butler, Iowa being the more likely choice if you asked any player or coach. The Wildcats can't do anything about that Iowa game, but they can move forward and establish a measure of bragging rights if they beat their Illinois neighbors with the heart of the Big Ten season just around the corner.

Here are the DePaul-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Northwestern Odds

DePaul: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Northwestern: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs Northwestern

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

TV: Big Ten Network

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Demons are still a work in progress, but they are getting almost eight whole points on the spread. DePaul might not be good enough to win this game outright, but it is definitely good enough to cover. Northwestern does go through scoring droughts and can struggle to put together good offensive possessions. DePaul should be able to defend NU well enough to make this a close game down to the wire.

Northwestern recently won a game 71-60 over a bad Georgia Tech team on a neutral court. DePaul is at least five or six points better than Georgia Tech, which might offer a unique perspective on how the Blue Demons might match up and measure themselves versus Northwestern. This game certainly feels closer than 7.5 points.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul is still battling with its limitations, and Northwestern — a team good enough to beat Illinois — is more than good enough to hammer DePaul by at least 12 to 15 points, maybe more. Brooks Barnhizer was out of the NU lineup earlier in the season, and the Wildcats struggled in his absence. They're a lot better with him in the lineup, and that might give NU the push needed to win by double digits.

Final DePaul-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

We think this game will be close. That's enough reason to think DePaul covers. Take DePaul.

Final DePaul-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: DePaul +7.5