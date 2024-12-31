ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the NHL take to the ice as the New Jersey Devils face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Kings prediction and pick.

The Devils come into Tuesday sitting at 24-12-3 on the year, which currently places them on top of the Metropolitan Division but are just one point clear of the Washington Capitals. They also won six of their previous eight games before Tuesday night. On Tuesday night, the Devils will be in Anaheim to face the Ducks.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 21-10-5 on the year, which places them second in the Pacific Division. They have won just three of their last five, but the Kings will be looking to make moves at the trade deadline to ensure another playoff birth. In their last game, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. The Kings struck first on a goal from Kevin Fiala but would need another first-period goal to remain tied going into the second period. In the second period, the Flyers would score two goals in quick succession before the Kings got one back. Still, Anze Kopitar would score twice in the third period to give the Kings the 5-4 victory.

Here are the Devils-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Kings Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -115

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Devils vs Kings

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nico Hischier leads the top line for the Devils. He is third on the team in points this year, while he leads the team in goals this year. Hischier has 18 goals and 16 assists this year while scoring five goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Timo Meier has been productive alongside Hischier. Meier comes in with 13 goals and 14 assists this year while having three goals and three assists on the power play. Stefan Noesen rounds out the line. He is fifth on the team in points while having 16 goals and ten assists.

The second line for the Devils is home to Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, who are the top two point scorers this year. The leading scorer for the team is Jesper Bratt. Bratt has 14 goals this year, and 33 assists, giving him his team-leading 47 points. Further, he has four goals and 14 assists on the power play. Hughes is second on the team in points this year. He has 15 goals and 31 assists this year, good for 46 points. Further, he had five goals and 15 assists on the power play.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The leading points scorer on the Kings, Anze Kopitar, anchors the top line. Kopitar comes into the game with 12 goals and 27 assists on the year, with three goals and eight assists on the power play. He also leads the team in assists. Adrian Kempe leads the team in goals this year while sitting second on the team in points. Kempe has 17 goals and 18 assists, with two goals and five assists on the power play. Kopitar and Kempe are joined by Alex Turcotte on the top line. Turcotte has four goals and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere continues to play well this season, sitting third on the team in points this year. He has 13 goals and 13 assists on the year. He is currently on the third line with Kevin Fiala. Fiala has 14 goals and eight assists on the year while adding five goals and six assists on the power play.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 9-2-5 on the year with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Kuepmer is ninth in the NHL in goals-against average and 12th in save percentage. He has been solid as of late, going 3-0-2 in his last five games.

The Kings will be expected to shoot on Jake Allen with the Devils using Jakob Markstrom on Tuesday night. He is 5-6-1 on the year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Still, he has lost each of his last four starts, giving up three or more goals in all of them. Further, he has had a save percentage at or below .900 in each of those games.

Final Devils-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring 3.33 goals per game this year, while also having the second-best power play in the NHL. They are also second in goals-against per game this year. Still, they have struggled in back-to-back games this year, losing three of the four times in the second game. The Kings have the better goaltender in this one and will get the win.

Final Devils-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-104)