The New Jersey Devils will face the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. It's time for the Hudson River Rivalry as we share our NHL odds series and make a Devils-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Rangers are 59-48 against the Devils over the last 103 games. This will be the season's first meeting between the Metropolitan Division rivals. Amazingly, the Rangers swept all four games against the Devils last season. Furthermore, they covered the spread in three of four games. The Rangers are 6-3-1 overall in the last 10 games against the Devils. Likewise, they are 4-1 in the past five games at Madison Square Garden against them.

Here are the Devils-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Rangers Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -118

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Devils vs Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, MSG and MSGS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils are off to a great start, and Stefan Noesan has thrived in his role with the team. Ultimately, he has been part of a team that has thrived on offense.

The Devils are second in goals and sixth in assists. Additionally, they are ninth in shooting percentage. Dominating the extra-man attack has been a trademark of the Devils, who are the best powerplay team in the NHL.

Jesper Bratt has been the best player, notching 11 goals and 20 assists, including four conversions on the powerplay. Likewise, Jack Hughes has tallied nine goals and 21 assists, including three markers on the powerplay. The duo of Bratt and Hughes has been lethal for opponents, as their line has crushed the spirits of many. Meanwhile, Nico Hischier continues to dominate as he has netted 15 goals and 12 assists, including five conversions on the powerplay. His work with Noesen has been exemplary. Noesen has added 13 goals and nine assists, including six markers on the extra-man attack.

Jacob Markstrom is the starting goalie and has produced mixed results this season. So far, he is 11-6-1 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. Markstrom will play behind a defense that is 19th in goals against and ninth on the penalty kill.

The Devils will cover the spread if their top two lines continue to set up great scoring chances and pepper the Rangers' goalie with shots. Then, they must contain the elite skaters on the Rangers' first line to force the second and third lines to do some work.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

After a rough five-game losing streak, the Rangers snapped their losing streak and finally won a game. Significantly, they were finally able to score some goals, which had been eluding them lately.

The Rangers are 14th in goals and 12th in assists. They are also 13th in shooting percentage. Going 3 for 6 on the powerplay helped the Rangers, as they now rank 10th in powerplay percentage in the NHL.

Artemi Panarin has been the best player, and his powerplay goal on Saturday helped them. So far, he has tallied 13 goals and 15 assists, including five tallies on the powerplay. Adam Fox still does not have a goal. Yet, he has distributed 20 assists. Will Cuylle has been the surprise for the Rangers, tallying nine goals and 11 assists.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider have struggled, and both are underperforming. It has gotten so bad that both have been demoted to the third line. Instead, the Rangers have shuffled the lines and placed Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere on the second line to garner more scoring. But all these players must do more to help the Rangers improve on offense.

Igor Shesterkin is not having a good season. Unfortunately, the star goalie is only 8-8-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. Because of the struggles, he has been ceding more starts to veteran Jonathan Quick, who is supposed to be the backup. Whoever starts will play behind a defense that is sixth in goals against and second on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if Panarin can garner some chances, and Zibanejad and Kreider can find some magic when they are on the ice. Then, they need a good performance from whoever is in the net.

Final Devils-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Devils are 11-14 against the spread, while the Rangers are 9-14 against the odds. Moreover, the Devils are 6-7 against the spread on the road, while the Rangers are 2-9 against the odds at home. The Devils are 12-11-2 against the over/under, while the Rangers are 12-10-1 against the over/under. Likewise, the Devils are 5-7-1 against the over/under on the road, while the Rangers are 6-5 against the over/under at home. The Rangers might not win this game, but they will keep it close.

Final Devils-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: +1.5 (-260)