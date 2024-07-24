The Olympics are upon us, and the US Men's Basketball team has some players who will make an impact during these games. Let's ball out as we share our Olympic Men's Odds series, making a Tyrese Haliburton Olympics props prediction and pick.

Haliburton is our player profile as we head into the Olympics with some hefty expectations. However, it is time to press the brakes. There are numerous things to analyze when looking at Haliburton and making a good prediction of how he will do in the Olympics. Consider the fact that Team USA has a stacked roster, which might make it difficult for someone like Halibuorton to make his mark. Regardless, there is still room for one of the best passers in the game to create some big plays. We're here to look at assists and determine whether Haliburton will achieve the mark as the top assists leader.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men's/Women's basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

2024 Olympics Odds: Tyrese Haliburton Odds

Points Leader: +7000

Rebounds Leader: +10000

Assist Leader: +500

Why Haliburton Will Be The Points, Rebounds, or Assist Leader

Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game for the Indiana Pacers this past season, following a season in which he averaged 20.4 points and 10.4 assists per contest. Significantly, he led the league in assists with 752.

Since entering the league, Haliburton has been one of the best ball-handlers in the game. His first major tournament was the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where he led players with 6.9 assists per game. While he did not play in the 2020 Olympics, he participated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he averaged 5.6 assists per game.

Despite training with the team in 2020, this will be his first time participating in the Olympic Games. Haliburton will have some of the best skill sets among the players entering these Olympic Games.

There are few players who might challenge him for the assists throne. Ultimately, LeBron James and Devin Booker may both lead the Olympic Games in this category. But Haliburton is truly the best option on this team when it comes to distributing the rock and will be the one that the top scorers can rely on to get their points.

A good game to reference for Haliburton is the third-place showdown with Canada last year in the FIBA World Cup. Haliburton led the team with seven assists while also logging 3o minutes. When Team USA played Serbia in an exhibition a few weeks ago, there was no doubt about his talent, as he had three assists. Haliburton has been effective for Team USA when given the chance to shine.

Haliburton will be the assist leader because he is the best pure point guard on the Team USA roster. Ultimately, his talent will be enough to lead the team to victory and generate enough assists.

Why Haliburton Will Not Be The Points, Rebounds, or Assist Leader

Haliburton also needs to play to generate assists. Sadly, his minutes have fallen over the four exhibition games. After playing 20 minutes against Canada, he played 15 against Serbia and 7 against South Sudan before not playing at all against Germany. So, what is going on? Is there a reason why head coach Steve Kerr is not playing him?

The simple answer is that there may be veterans among the players he is competing with, which could hinder his progress on the roster and in the pecking order. Kerr has been tinkering with the lineup, and he seems to favor veterans, with an original lineup of LeBron James, Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Jrue Holiday, and Joel Embiid.

Consider the fact that Haliburton is also a point guard. This means he will be trying to chip at a roster spot alongside Curry, Holiday, and Derrick White. The minutes might be sparse, which could hinder his chances of claiming the assists lead, especially with others like James, Embiid, Booker, and Anthony Davis all adept at distributing the rock. It could be very difficult for him to achieve his assists lead if he does not get the chance to play.

Haliburton will not be the assistant leader because he is not high up in the pecking order. Unfortunately, there is too much of a logjam at the point guard position for Haliburton to create any traction.

Final Tyrese Haliburton Props Prediction & Pick

There is no doubt about Haliburton and his potential to go off for numerous points, rebounds, and assists. But he might not get the chance to play and showcase what he is capable of. Therefore, it may be tough to trust him and consider him as the betting option. If Haliburton gets his minutes, there is no doubt he will lead the team in assists. We think he can achieve it if he plays. It is best advisable to check his minutes before placing a bet.

Final Tyrese Haliburton Props Prediction & Pick: Assist Leader: +500