Before the World Series, the Diamondbacks made a decision that if they were to get that far in the playoffs, everybody gets paid.

Before the MLB playoffs begin, contending teams vote on how to divide the money they would receive for how far they go in the postseason. The Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the MLB world with their postseason run and made sure everyone was compensated for their efforts.

For winning the NL pennant and advancing to the World Series, the Diamondbacks received $25.9 million. They divided that into 71 full shares – each worth $313,634 – and 11.49 partial shares, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

D'Backs feeling thankful

But Evan Longoria wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of. Alongside the players on the field, Diamondbacks' support staff such as kitchen staff attendants will be receiving part of the playoff shares.

“Don't get me wrong I'm not rolling my eyes over a $300,000 check. I'm just saying the impact that it has on me is not going to be as significant as any of our younger players who have limited service time or our clubhouse attendants or our kitchen attendants. That impact is going to be much, much more to them.”

If a player is on the roster since June 1, they are locked into a playoff share. However, the Diamondbacks must still decide before the postseason how they want to divvy up the money. Longoria and company made a decision that if they were on the roster, they would get paid. That included midseason trade acquisitions like Tommy Pham and Paul Sewald as well as young players such as Andrew Saalfrank and Bryce Jarvis.

“That's the hardest part of this process. You have to decide that before you know the impact that everybody is going to have. That's why we ended up deciding, if you make a roster, you're going to get a full share, just because of the potential impact you could have playing deeper into October.

Of all the teams in the postseason, Arizona wasn't considered to be a true contender at the start of the playoffs. But after proving everybody wrong, Evan Longoria wants to make sure everyone involved gets credit.