The Diamondbacks have been very inconsistent this season, despite making a run towards the World Series last year. They have a 49-48 record. The biggest issue has been what they have dealt with in terms of injuries. They have been ravaged by injuries, especially to their pitching staff. They are teetering still and could make a run at the playoffs. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks prediction and odds to make the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks 2024 Playoffs Odds

To Make Playoffs – Yes: (+136)

To Make Playoffs – No: (-178)

Why the Diamondbacks Will Make the Playoffs

The momentum from the World Series run by the Diamondbacks has largely stalled due to the team being ravaged by injuries, mainly to the pitching staff. Zac Gallen has missed time as the ace, but Merrill Kelly has missed even more after a shoulder injury forced the Diamondbacks to put him on the 60-day injured list. Those injuries are not going to last and they have steadied the ship ever since. Zac Gallen is still one of the best pitchers in the MLB and while he took a step back from last year he is still playing great baseball. Gallen has a 6-5 record, a 3.87 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts this season. Brandon Pfaadt has been thrust into more time on the mound and has excelled for the most part. He has a 4-6 record, a 3.97 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts this season. The pitching has been rough, but things are looking up with Kelly set to return sometime after the All-Star break as well.

The biggest reason the Diamondbacks have been able to steady the ship despite some of the injuries is because they have one of the best offenses in the MLB. They are tied for sixth in the MLB in total team batting average at .254. The offense has several heavy hitters, but the two keys are with Christian Walker and Ketel Marte. Walker leads the team in home runs at 22 and RBI at 66. Then, Marte leads in batting average at .292, in OBP at .362, and in total hits at 105. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joc Pederson are two other hitters to watch, but the Diamondbacks need Corbin Carroll to improve after the great season he had last year. The offense is the biggest key for the Diamondbacks getting back to the postseason.

Why the Diamondbacks Won't Make the Playoffs

The Diamondbacks dug a massive hole for themselves thanks to the injuries their pitching staff has suffered. They managed to recover a bit, but the issues are still there. They have a team pitching staff ERA of 4.56. The pitching staff is very top-heavy between Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt, and the hole that they have plummeted to without Kelly might be too much to overcome. Gallen has also fallen from where he once was just a season ago. He was a Cy Young contender last year and is not having that caliber of a season this year. The shining light has been Pfaadt, but he can't do it all on his own. The reason the Diamondbacks miss the playoffs would be because their pitching fails them and can not right the ship and right now that is teetering at the All-Star Break.

Final Diamondbacks 2024 Playoffs Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have had a rocky year filled with injuries and inconsistency, but they still entered the All-Star break with a winning record of 49-48. Despite the very real issues this team has, they have still managed to win games and stay within striking distance of a playoff spot. This offense has stayed red-hot and can carry the team when needed and the pitching staff is getting healthier with Kelly coming back soon. Another key factor is that the NL is not as strong as the AL this season, so I think the Diamondbacks could sneak into the final wildcard spot.

Final Diamondbacks 2024 Playoffs Prediction & Pick: To Make Playoffs – Yes: (+136)