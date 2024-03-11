From the Super Bowl to the Grammys, Taylor Swift has been everywhere in 2024. But did she attend the 2024 Oscars?
Was Taylor Swift at the 2024 Oscars?
No, Swift was not at the Oscars. She just wrapped up her first 17 “Eras” tour shows of 2024. This included a six-night stay in Singapore at their National Stadium. Swift now has a two-month break before resuming the tour on May 9 in Nanterre, France.
However, the Academy did send an invite.
In an interview with IndieWire, producer Katy Mullan revealed that they did not expect Swift to show up. However, she acknowledged Swift's drawing power and left the door open for her to attend.
“Listen, we all love Taylor. She’s the best cheerleader you could ever possibly have in any audience, whether it’s the NFL or an award show,” Mullan told the outlet. “So if she wants to get on a plane and come to the Oscars, then we’ll hold a seat for her, 100 per cent.”
Taylor Swift is the biggest superstar in the world right now. She is everywhere thanks to her “Eras” tour and relationship with Travis Kelce. The “Eras” tour commenced in March 2023 and will continue until December 8, 2024, as of the time of this writing.
Additionally, Swift has commemorated the tour with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert film. After making over $250 million at the box office, it will hit Disney+ with a special (Taylor's Version) edition.
Her next album, The Tortured Poets Society, will be released on April 19. This will mark her first album of original music since 2022's Midnights.