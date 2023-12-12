It's never too early to look at who could be Heisman Trophy candidates in 2024. Recent Oregon transfer Dillon Gabriel tops our list.

With the 89th Heisman Trophy winner awarded this past Saturday, it's never too early to start thinking about who will be candidates for the 2024 ceremony, like recent Oregon transfer Dillon Gabriel.

This year's winner, LSU's Jayden Daniels, along with the two other quarterbacks that joined him in New York, were all products of the transfer portal. Daniels came from Arizona State, Bo Nix came from Auburn, and Michael Penix Jr. came from Indiana. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the only one from his original school.

Gabriel, who has now transferred for the second time, first coming from UCF, then to Oklahoma, will look to make transferring quarterbacks winning the Heisman a continuing trend when he joins the Ducks in 2024. Since 2017, four transfers have won the coveted award, with Caleb Williams being the first in the transfer portal era. With the portal burning up right now with big-name quarterbacks, there's no telling who could end up in New York by this time next season. But let's make a few guesses.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks

We'll get Gabriel out of the way first since he seems to be the biggest transfer to date. Gabriel was already impressive while at UCF and then at Oklahoma the past two years. This season, he was a huge part of the revival of the Sooners going from six-game winners to 10. In 2023, he threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns to only six interceptions, while rushing for 373 yards and 12 more scores.

Oregon was huge in reviving Bo Nix's career, getting him to the Heisman ceremony this year. Gabriel, who had some Heisman-like moments this season, most notably his game-winning drive against Texas in the Red River Rivalry, doesn't need reviving. He's already good. He and Oregon seem like a perfect match.

Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns

Even with Quinn Ewers returning next season, he would still fall into the category of transfer portal acquisitions, coming from Ohio State two years ago. Another thing we've seen from these portal additions, though, is their wealth of experience, which Ewers will definitely have, having played in over 20 games.

Ewers will definitely have his work cut out for him next season with the Longhorns joining the SEC. But that could also help propel him into the spotlight, setting him up for Heisman moments that are almost as coveted as the award itself.

Cam Ward, transferring from Washington State

After Dillon Gabriel, the next big transfer might just be Cam Ward, who is super talented. In 25 games, he's thrown for 9,868 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Ward has yet to make his final destination, however, but there's a number of teams that are eager to sign him. Joining the likes of an SEC or Big Ten school would bring better recognition to his name. Although he is said to be visiting Miami soon, according to Max Olson at The Athletic. That would potentially be a win-win for both parties.

Ward made a fairly pedestrian offense at Washington State exciting with his abilities. Putting him in a better scheme and a higher-profile university where he could put up big numbers would most likely get him some Heisman favoritism.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Coming out of JBCU school Jacksonville State, Shedeur Sanders had close to video game numbers. But Sanders proved he can be an electric player at the Power-5 level and be just as productive. His biggest problem will be staying healthy if his coach and father and fellow Colorado staff can't build a reliable offensive line in front of him.

Not only did Sanders' production begin to fall as the season went along, but so did his health, missing the final game of the season. But a healthy Sanders with all the hype the Colorado program now exudes, if productive, would definitely be a Heisman finalist.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama Crimson Tide

The one of two quarterbacks on this list not to transfer like Dillon Gabriel is Jalen Milroe. To even put the Alabama quarterback in this conversation is almost inconceivable considering that he was benched earlier this season.

Milroe was blasted by fans and pundits for his inconsistencies throughout the first part of the season. But then as the season progressed, he turned it on and became one of the more productive quarterbacks in the country. With another full season to grow and learn as a starter, and the backing of the Alabama brand behind him, Milroe should definitely be considered a Heisman candidate in 2024. The question is: how is he going to outdo what was nothing short of a Heisman moment against Auburn this season?

Carson Beck, Georgia Bulldogs

The other non-transfer quarterback is Georgia's Carson Beck. No one in the country was as quietly productive as Beck this season in his first year as a starter. He went 12-1, throwing for 3,738 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

With as talented as the Bulldogs are all around, if he continues to progress, he will definitely be in Heisman conversations early on. The Heisman voters love winners.