The Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season came to a close on Sunday, as the Cincinnati Bengals clinched a 27-10 win in the AFC divisional round to advance to next week’s AFC title game.

The Bills did not have much to go their way over the course of the contest. The Josh Allen-led Bills offense orchestrated a mere two scoring drives against the reigning AFC North champions.

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo’s stout front seven unit failed to contain the Bengals’ dynamic rush offense, as Cincinnati tallied 172 yards on the ground.

The Bills will soon turn their full attention to this year’s free agency period. Multiple Bills players will hit free agency in March, including safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Rodger Saffold.

For Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, he is well aware that multiple notable changes may be on the horizon for Buffalo in the coming months.

“We all know that no team will be the same,” Dawkins said during his post-game press conference.”We know our management will do their best to keep it the same.

“I’m an [Tremaine] Edmunds, [Jordan] Poyer, and [Devin] Singletary fan … They left it all on the field.”

The Bills are currently one of the 14 teams that are over the cap for the 2023 campaign, and they will have a low first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A pivotal offseason sure awaits Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane.