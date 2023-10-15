Starting on October 16th, The Walt Disney Company will honor its 100th anniversary with first-of-its-kind TikTok content.

It's a digital destination for fans, who will be able to watch Disney brand videos, create videos that feature Disney effects and music, play some Disney trivia, and also collect and trade “Character Cards” for chances to show off their fandom and win unique profile frames, according to Animation Magazine.

What The Walt Disney Company will introduce on TikTok

“The Walt Disney Company has an incredible legacy of bringing joy and excitement to a global community through its iconic films and TV series, heartwarming characters, thrilling parks, and memorable brands,” said Nicole Iacopetti, Global Head of Content from TikTok.

“We're thrilled to partner with Disney to celebrate the company's undeniable impact on entertainment and on families around the world, starting by giving TikTok's passionate community of Disney fans unique access to content and experiences they can't find anywhere else, “she added. “We look forward to continuing to partner alongside Disney to give our community new and exciting opportunities to enjoy their favorite content.”

This will include more than 48 Disney handles participating and will be live in 24 regions around the globe with a four-week activation. It will highlight a ton of content from The Walt Disney Company, including things for fans of Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPEN, National Geographic, Disney Parks, and more.

Additionally, TikTok is curating a special Disney100 Playlist. It will feature some of the most popular hits from the Disney catalog. Plus, Disney will become a TikTok Pulse Premier publisher.

This is an exciting opportunity to get your TikTok fix in soon and get more Disney content in many forms.